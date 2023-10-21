Opinion: Decreasing sleeper berths on trains is hurting migrant workers

In recent years, Indian Railways has been in the news for claiming to be undergoing a rapid transformation towards catering to the modern-day needs of the passengers. The government has glaringly advertised the newly inaugurated class of trains under the name of Vande Bharat, the much-discussed bullet train, and the resolution to overhaul railway stations to resemble airports, etc. These attention-grabbing announcements have been depicted as momentous changes taking place in the history of Independent India.

However, the train collision in Balasore district, Odisha, remembered as the worst railway mishap in recent decades, has called into question multiple issues that the railway organisation and the Indian government have sidelined. This article discusses the railways' critical role in long-distance interstate migration and how the recent policy priorities with respect to coach composition dehumanise migrant poor people.

Unequal development, mass migration, and the Railways

Since the onset of neoliberal reforms in the Indian economy, India's growth story has also involved unequal development. While a few pockets of India, primarily concentrated in the south and west of the country, have seen high growth rates with rapid urbanisation and the emergence of megacities, other areas of the country have either experienced lower growth rates or are mired in distress.

In light of low agricultural incomes and lack of opportunities to improve incomes in rural areas, rural Indians have been moving distances in search of new opportunities and better lives. As many studies have shown, most of them choose intrastate migration, where they migrate within their states, because of the closer distance from home and familiarity with the habitat.

However, the concentration of growth in only a few corners of the country has stimulated migration from distressed areas of the east and North-eastern regions to megacities and urban areas in the south and the west. Moreover, while it is challenging to provide exact figures, many studies corroborate that mass migration is disproportionately constituted by people from poor and marginalised sections seeking employment in low-paying sectors such as construction, industrial labour and informal labour.

Indian Railways acts as a pivotal thread connecting the regions of unequal development, facilitating the movement of goods and people between them. Because of connectivity and affordability, long-distance migrants prefer to travel by train. Specifically, the poor and the marginalised seeking employment in the low-wage sector rely on the sleeper class and the unreserved coaches.

Changing class priorities of the Railways

Till recently, sleeper and unreserved coaches constituted the majority of passenger coaches. Because these non-air-conditioned are affordable, travelling in those coaches has been the priority for passengers with low incomes. Nevertheless, the prevalence of these coaches is changing now. Along with introducing modern Link Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches to replace dilapidated old Swiss Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) coaches in the existing trains, coach composition too is being overhauled with more AC coaches and fewer sleeper coaches.