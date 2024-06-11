Opinion: Congress’ welfare plank and BJP’s caste equations subdued BRS

The recent parliamentary election results in Telangana present significant advantages for the Congress and the BJP, shaping their future strategies and influence in the state. Out of 17 MPs in Telangana, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured eight seats each, and the AIMIM retained the Hyderabad seat. This election outcome represents a noteworthy gain for the Congress, highlighting the party's growing momentum and public support under its new leadership. Conversely, the BJP's performance underscores its strategic positioning as a formidable opposition with an eye on future electoral gains. Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), faces considerable challenges as it failed to secure any Lok Sabha seats, marking a critical juncture for the party's future.

Congress gains momentum

The election outcome is a positive report card for the Congress party, reflecting well on the first six months of their governance in Telangana. The Congress gained five extra seats compared to the previous election, signalling increased support and approval from the electorate. This success is also a moral victory for Revanth Reddy, reinforcing his aggressive political stance in the state. With the strengthened mandate, the Telangana Congress is in a better position to address policy and governance issues effectively.

The results will likely empower the party to push forward its agenda with greater confidence and support. The Congress also won the bye-elections to the Cantonment and Graduate MLC seats. Revanth Reddy aggressively attacked the BJP and RSS on reservations and their stand on the Mandal movement during election campaigns, which is unusual for any of the Congress leaders in the state.

BJP's strategic positioning

While Congress celebrates its gains, the BJP assumes the role of a formidable opposition. The BJP's focus will now shift towards the 2028 state elections, with an eye on forming the next government. The party's Telangana MPs have secured two Cabinet positions, providing a platform to expand their influence in the state. The BJP will not miss any opportunity to challenge the Revanth Reddy government, maintaining a critical stance and highlighting any perceived shortcomings.

They plan to groom secondary leaders, preparing them for future elections and ensuring a steady pipeline of capable candidates. The party's strategy will include social reengineering efforts, addressing issues pertinent to the Madigas and fostering Backward Classes leadership. Telangana has three OBC MPs and all of them are from the BJP. The BJP distributed six MP tickets to OBCs, whereas the Congress allocated two.

The BJP's growth strategy in Telangana hinges on a few critical elements. The party will focus on building support among Backward Classes (BCs), particularly the Mudirajs, Munnuru Kapus, and Most Backward Classes and Madigas in the Scheduled Castes (SCs). The BJP will strategise their future political discourse based on the 4Ms – Madigas, Mudirajs, Munnur Kapus and Most Backward Classes. By cultivating these key demographics, the BJP aims to broaden its voter base and strengthen its presence at the grassroots level. Recognising the importance of Telugu states, especially as they face declining support in the northern belt, the BJP views Telangana as a crucial battleground. Their recent electoral gains, increasing their vote share from 13.90% to 35.08% in six months, reflect the party's growing appeal.

Challenges for KCR and BRS

KCR and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) face significant challenges following the election. Despite KCR's active presence, the BRS did not secure any parliamentary seats in Telangana—a first since the party's inception. This outcome calls for serious introspection and immediate corrective measures to regain public trust. To avoid the risk of extinction, the BRS must undertake people-centric initiatives and decisions that resonate with the masses. Engaging in protests that address public grievances and implementing policies that benefit the common people will be crucial for the party's revival. They also need to explore the option of coalitions based on their ideological and regional aspirations.

For the Congress government, fulfilling their poll promises, such as initiating a caste census and conducting local body elections, is imperative. They have assured 42% reservations for OBCs in these elections, a commitment that needs to be honoured to maintain credibility and support.

Meanwhile, the BJP will continue its aggressive grassroots efforts, fighting ideologically on the ground to challenge the ruling Congress government. They will also raise the issue of the OBC reservations in the local body elections and the SC subcategorisation issue. By focusing on key voter demographics and building a strong opposition front, the BJP aims to position itself as a viable alternative in the next state elections.

The recent poll outcome in Telangana sets the stage for a dynamic political landscape. Both Congress and BJP have clear pathways to leverage their gains and address the challenges ahead. As they navigate the evolving political scenario, their strategies and actions will significantly shape the future of Telangana politics.

Kiran Kumar Gowd is a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad. He is also the national president of the All India OBC Students Association. Views expressed here are the author’s own.