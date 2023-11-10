Opinion: Caste violence should be classified as an act of terrorism

During the State level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (SVMC) meeting held on April 11, 2023, a presentation by the Tamil Nadu government revealed alarming statistics. Notably, cases registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Act surged by around 400 cases from 2021 to 2022, even as the conviction rate for these cases plummeted from 11% in 2021 to a mere 9.59% in 2022, a stark contrast to convictions in IPC cases. The state government also noted that the number of identified atrocity-prone villages in Tamil Nadu had risen to 430 by 2022, surpassing the previous year's figures.

In specific crime categories, rape cases escalated from 8 in 2021 to 16 in 2022, while Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases surged from 166 to 258 during the same period. During the meeting, VCK President Thol. Thirumalavan passionately urged the government to address these issues and take immediate action.

Despite the earnest efforts of the Tamil Nadu government, crimes against the Scheduled Caste (SC) community persistently escalate. This is primarily due to law enforcement agencies viewing caste atrocities as a social concern rather than a criminal offence.

Prior to the enactment of the Prevention of Atrocities Act in 1989, our country lacked a legal definition for the term ‘atrocity’. It was this Act that provided the initial definition of cruelty. Section 3 of the Act comprehensively lists 29 categories of offences and prescribes corresponding punishments. Over time, amendments were introduced to strengthen the Act. However, despite these efforts, crimes against members of the Scheduled Caste community continued unabated, underscoring the need to distinguish caste-based crimes from others.

In 1954, Dr. Ambedkar, while addressing the Rajya Sabha during the passage of a law related to untouchability offences, emphasised the core principles of criminal jurisprudence. He stressed that the primary purpose of punishment is two-fold: to deter the offender from repeating the offence and to prevent them from embarking on a criminal path. Dr. Ambedkar underscored that punishment is essential for both prevention and deterrence.