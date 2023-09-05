Opinion: In backing DMK, Congress is hedging its bets on socialist approach

Predictably the BJP erupts in anger everywhere, some claiming Udhayanidhi is actually calling for the genocide of the Hindus. Evidently, they are keen on reaping an electoral harvest yet again on the back of “hurt Hindu sentiments.” Much more so, when many seem to think the battle could be close next year. When the BJP has gained a lot of ground since 2013, and the so-called Hindutva has become a staple of public discourse, the Congress should have been expected to repudiate or at the very least, distance itself as much as possible from Udhayanidhi’s comment.