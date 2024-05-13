Opinion: A decade of transience by BJP has eroded democracy's essence

On Economy

The Central Goods and Service Tax (GST) Act

The Central Goods and Services Tax Act , 2017 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 27, 2017. The Bill provides for the levy of the Central Goods and Services Tax. Through this act, the centre intended to unify the tax system where the centre would levy CGST on the supply of goods and services within the boundary of a state. This supply included sale, transfer and lease made for consideration to further a business. It replaced numerous indirect taxes where the states lost their autonomy.

It has encountered several challenges and negative effects while aiming to simplify the tax structure and streamline the taxation system. The immediate replacement had affected various stakeholders including small-scale industries, causing compliance issues, and confusion over tax rates, disrupting business operations. Despite its long-term objectives, GST implementation has only incurred short-term adverse effects on certain segments of the economy which notably affected the state’s economy, ultimately shaking the essence of federalism.



Demonetisation

Demonetisation, implemented in India in November 2016, aimed at curbing corruption, counterfeit currency, and black money. However, it led to immediate disruptions in economic activity, with cash shortages affecting sectors reliant on cash transactions, particularly agriculture and informal sectors. Small businesses faced liquidity challenges, and GDP growth temporarily slowed. While demonetisation increased digital transactions and tax compliance in the long run, its immediate effects included job losses, decreased consumer spending, and reduced GDP growth. Moreover, the effectiveness of demonetisation in curbing black money also remained untouched. The data issued by the Reserve Bank of India itself confirmed that 99% of the money that was invalidated through the late-night declaration came back into the banking system.

There were several critics of demonetisation including opposition political parties, economists, and commentators. One prominent critic among them was the prominent economist and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who termed it as "organised loot and legalised plunder" during a parliamentary debate in 2017. The Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy has estimated that 1.5 million jobs were lost during the January-April period. Also, the sweep of the BJP-led NDA during the Uttar Pradesh state election held just after this malicious move concreted the criticisms.

Electoral Bond Scheme

The amendment of the Finance Act of 2017, allowed individuals and corporations to donate money to political parties anonymously through financial instruments called electoral bonds. These bonds could be purchased from authorised banks (SBI) and then deposited into the accounts of political parties without disclosing the donor's identity. In the latest development in the electoral bonds case, the Supreme Court asked the SBI to disclose all conceivable details available, including the alphanumeric number corresponding to each bond. The court highlighted the right to information, the lack of transparency, and the potential for misuse of political funding through electoral bonds.

There was a provision that capped corporate donations at 7.5% of the donor companies’ average net profits in the three preceding financial years but the amendment took it away. Based on an analysis of the electoral bond data, 385 companies had donated bonds totalling Rs 5,362.2 crores to the ruling BJP, the highest recipient of electoral bond donations. Also, 55 firms were found to have made donations that exceeded the original 7.5% cap in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Critics say that the act helped BJP to institutionalise corruption through a veiled legal route, and enabled them to acquire maximum benefits with the ‘carrot and stick’ policy by using the investigation agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), etc. Even though the delay in the trial significantly favoured the BJP, the Supreme Court verdict against electoral bonds helped in upholding democracy.

On Farmers

The three Farm Laws were introduced by the Indian government to liberalise agricultural markets, promote private investment, and provide farmers with more options for selling their produce. However, these laws faced widespread criticism and opposition from various quarters, including farmers' unions, political parties, and agricultural experts.

One of the major opponents of the Farm Laws was Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader and spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He criticised the laws, stating, "These laws will lead to the corporatisation of agriculture and leave farmers at the mercy of big corporations." All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the All India Farmers' Coordination Committee (AIFCC) also criticised the move. They highlighted issues such as the lack of guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for crops sold outside government-regulated mandis and the absence of provisions for dispute resolution mechanisms in favour of farmers.

The Supreme Court of India proclaimed a stay order on the implementation of the three Farm Laws in January 2021, responding to petitions challenging the laws' constitutionality and legality. Amidst the abandonment and brutal suppression by the Modi government, the farmer’s protest for securing legal assurance for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and complete forgiveness of loans for all farmers continues.

On Minority Rights

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Specifically, the CAA provides a path to Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian immigrants from these three neighbouring countries, who faced persecution based on their religion. Notably, it excludes Muslims from its provisions, which has been a point of contention and criticism. Critics argued that the CAA violates the secular principles of the Indian Constitution by discriminating against Muslims and undermines the country's long-standing tradition of secularism. They also express concerns about its potential to marginalise and disenfranchise Muslim minorities in India

This act also sparked significant controversy and led to legal challenges in India. As the great election battle proceeded, The government order triggered widespread protests and debate across the country, with concerns raised about its potential implications for secularism, inclusivity, and the rights of religious minorities. While the Supreme Court has not issued a final verdict on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the legal proceedings regarding the Act remain ongoing.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election approached, the Union government notified the gazette after four years of presidential assent and used it to polarise people. While the critics argue that the Act is discriminatory and undermines the secular fabric of the Indian Constitution, the BJP campaigners contend that it provides much-needed relief to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries for electoral gains.

Abrogation of Article 370

The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government drew criticism for its potential impact on minority rights. Critics argue that the move was conducted without adequate consultation with the region's predominantly Muslim population, raising concerns about democratic principles and minority representation. The mere act of abrogation itself was unconstitutional by its nature as there wasn't a state legislative council for Jammu and Kashmir.

The subsequent bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories further marginalised the region's inhabitants, fueling apprehensions about loss of autonomy and cultural identity. Additionally, the accompanying security crackdown, including communication blackouts and arrests of political leaders, has been condemned as a suppression of dissent and civil liberties, exacerbating fears of discrimination against minority communities.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said that “Article 370 was no longer a 'temporary provision' and that it had assumed permanence post the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of J&K”. Senior constitutional jurist late Fali S Nariman called it an “unconstitutional judgement.”

UAPA (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, was introduced to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), aimed at combating terrorism and unlawful activities. However, the amendment gave power to the government to designate individuals as “terrorists” and seize their properties.

Critics raised concerns about the broad scope of the amendment, arguing that it could be misused to suppress dissent and target activists , journalists, and political opponents. It also enabled potential misuse against minorities, including religious and ethnic minorities, as well as marginalised communities through the criminalisation of dissent and suppression of movements by minorities. Data shows 8,719 UAPA cases were registered between 2014 and 2022. In 2014, the number of cases was 976 and in 2022 it stood at 1,005.

Misuse of Sedition Laws

Instances of sedition laws being used against minorities have raised concerns about freedom of speech and expression, particularly in cases where individuals from minority communities are targeted for expressing dissenting views or criticising government policies. The broad interpretation and misuse of sedition laws have disproportionately affected minorities, stifling their voices and undermining their right to dissent.

The selective application of these laws against individuals from marginalised communities has led to allegations of discrimination and suppression of minority rights. Such actions contribute to an aura of fear and intimidation, inhibiting open discourse and challenging the principles of democracy and pluralism. The actions taken by the authorities during the non-violent anti-CAA protest held in Delhi, the JNU sedition case, Dissent in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and comments on the Bhima Koregaon Case and many other unnoticed (by so-called national media) incidents are evident examples.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Act, 2019

The Act sought to provide for the advancement of “Economically Weaker Sections” of citizens. The bill introduced the 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) among the general category.

While intended to address socioeconomic disparities, critics argued it could undermine existing reservations for marginalised communities based on caste. Concerns were raised about its potential to dilute affirmative action measures and perpetuate inequality. Also, questions arose about the practicality and effectiveness of implementing such a reservation without adequate infrastructure and resources like updated census reports. Critics like Sitharam Yachuri and Anand Sharma, Members of Parliament, Rajya Sabha contended that rather than addressing structural inequities, it could exacerbate social divisions and deepen disparities in access to opportunities. Both the members said this act is unconstitutional by its nature.

Attacks on minority communities have been almost common in “Modi”fied India since 2014. It continues today even with worrying statistics. It includes not only the so-called ‘anti-national’ Muslim minority but other minority religions too.

Anti-Conversion Laws

In recent years, India has witnessed multiple debates over the use of anti-conversion laws. Some people believe that these laws are necessary to protect the cultural and social cohesion of the country, while others say that these laws are used as a tool to suppress minority religions and violate the right to freedom of religion, which is protected by international human rights laws.

“Freedom of Religion” laws are currently in force in eight states in India, namely Odisha (1967), Madhya Pradesh (1968), Arunachal Pradesh (1978), Chhattisgarh (2000 and 2006), Gujarat (2003), Himachal Pradesh (2006 and 2019), Jharkhand (2017), and Uttarakhand (2018). The Supreme Court of India has ruled that anti-conversion laws are constitutional as long as they do not interfere with an individual’s right to freedom of religion. But in its real sense, it threatens conversion even if it is protected by the Constitution.

On Education

NCERT Curriculum Change & New Education Policy (NEP)

The NCERT curriculum changes have often sparked debates about the role of the government in shaping education policies. While the government plays a crucial role in setting educational standards and curriculum frameworks, critics argue that politicisation and ideological biases have already influenced these decisions.

Notable voices in this debate included historians like Romila Thapar, Irfan Habib and economist Jayati Gosh who said that the government's effort to rewrite history will erase our diversity and pluralism. Thapar's remarks reflect concerns about the potential distortion of historical narratives and the imposition of a singular ideological perspective in educational materials.

Similarly, educationist Anil Sadgopal voiced concerns about government interference in curriculum development including the New Educational Policy (NEP), stating, "The government's attempt to revise textbooks is a blatant effort to promote a particular ideology and suppress dissenting voices." Sadgopal's remarks underscore fears of ideological indoctrination and censorship of educational content.

National Medical Commission Act

The National Medical Commission ( NMC ) Act of 2019, aimed to overhaul India's medical education and regulatory framework, replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI) with the National Medical Commission. While proponents lauded its potential to address issues of corruption and improve medical education quality, critics raised significant concerns.

Dr K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India, criticised the bill's provisions, stating, "The NMC Bill in its present form will produce monopolies of power in medical education and in practice which will be detrimental to the health of our people." Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director-General of the Association of Healthcare Providers India, expressed reservations, saying, "This legislation will completely distort the federal structure of the health system, and open floodgates for corruption." Critics highlighted apprehensions about the centralization of power, potential conflicts of interest, and lack of representation for medical professionals and state governments in the NMC. They called for amendments to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of federal principles in medical regulation.

It is evident that the actions of the government threaten the concept of democracy and the constitution. The erosion of institutional autonomy, the suppression of dissent, and exclusionary policies risk undermining the core values of democracy. On the contrary, it is heading the nation towards a constitutional autocracy. The people of the country must recognise the situation and should raise their voices to engage in inclusive dialogue and uphold the principles of pluralism, the rule of law, and respect for fundamental rights to ensure the robustness and vitality of India's democratic position.

Nabeel Kolothumthodi is the Parliamentary Associate to a Lok Sabha MP and a Student of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.