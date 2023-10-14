Operation Ajay: 2nd flight carrying 235 Indians arrives from war-torn Israel

Amid the raging war in Israel, the second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning under 'Operation Ajay'. The group was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

"#Operation Ajay continues to bring citizens home. 2nd flight carrying 235 citizens arrives in New Delhi. MoS @RanjanRajkuma11 received the citizens at the airport," the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

"Received the second batch of Indians from Israel. Heartening to note that they are very appreciative of GoI’s swift response #OperationAjay and @MEAIndia for smooth coordination," Singh said in a post on X.