One killed, several injured after Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 roof collapses

At least one person was killed and six were reportedly injured after the canopy of the Terminal 1 forecourt in Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi collapsed at 5 am on Friday, June 28 due to heavy rain. The details of the deceased are yet to be disclosed. Following the incident, the departures and arrivals at Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended.

According to reports, fire and rescue services received a call about the accident at 5.30 am on June 28. The support beams crashed along with the roof sheets, falling on top of vehicles in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal. A man sitting in the car was crushed to death.

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.