Oncologists call out Navjot Sidhu’s unscientific claims on wife’s cancer therapy

Oncologists from the renowned cancer institute Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai have warned cancer patients against delaying or stopping medical treatment based on unverified remedies, after former India cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent unscientific claims about his wife’s recovery from stage 4 cancer. The doctors stressed that there is no evidence to show that common Indian ‘home remedies’ such as turmeric and neem can heal treat cancer.

In a press conference on November 21, the former Rajya Sabha MP announced that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was “clinically cancer-free”. He credited her recovery to several unverified remedies with no scientific evidence. Describing her ‘treatment’ for breast cancer, Navjot Sidhu described several dietary and lifestyle changes, including ‘home remedies’ such as turmeric, neem water, apple cider vinegar, and lemon water, coupled with strictly avoiding sugar and carbohydrates. He added that she would also practise intermittent fasting, eating her first meal of the day at 10 am and the last one at 6.30 pm.

In a statement on social media, Tata Memorial Hospital’s Director, Dr CS Pramesh, dismissed these claims as “unscientific and baseless.” The statement said that Navjot Kaur underwent evidence-based medical treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy, which were responsible for her recovery.

"Please don't believe and get fooled by these statements regardless of who it comes from. These are unscientific and baseless recommendations. She got surgery and chemotherapy that were evidence based which is what made her cancer-free. Not the haldi, neem etc.," Dr Pramesh said.