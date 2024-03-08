On Women’s Day, PM Modi announces cut in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 8, has announced that the Union government has decided to reduce the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 100. He said that the move will benefit millions of households across the country.

In a social media post on X, he wrote, “Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he wrote on X.