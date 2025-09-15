Old wounds reopened by new floods

On the intervening night of September 3 and 4, Mohammad Ismail Dar was fast asleep with his wife and two children at their home in Pampore, south Kashmir, when his phone buzzed at 3:45 a.m. It was his nephew calling.

“My nephew told me an embankment of the Jhelum river had breached and water was rushing towards our home,” Dar recalled. Half awake, the family rushed to shift essential items upstairs. “Within two hours, the ground floor was submerged in five feet of water. Our fridge, washing machine, geyser, flooring, and other items were destroyed.”

For Dar, the scene was a chilling reminder of September 2014, when the Jhelum overflowed its banks and flooded vast swathes of Kashmir. That year, Pampore was one of the worst-hit towns. “In 2014, the ground floor of my house was underwater for more than 10 days. The government had then assured that preventive measures, such as strengthening embankments and dredging the Jhelum, would be implemented. But nothing much has changed. Eleven years later, just a few days of rainfall is enough to throw us into panic,” he said.

Since August 14, Jammu and Kashmir has been lashed by intermittent rainfall. Flash floods and landslides in the Jammu region have claimed over 150 lives since then. In the Valley, several villages were inundated, causing damage to homes, paddy fields, and orchards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data indicates that Kashmir received above-normal rainfall between August 22 and September 4. Between August 22 and 28, the Valley recorded 43.82 mm of rainfall, nearly triple the normal 15.59 mm, a departure of 181%. The following week, from August 29 to September 4, rainfall reached 54.56 mm, exceeding the normal of 15.52 mm by a staggering 251%.