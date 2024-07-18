Oil tanker capsizes off Oman, nine of sixteen crew members rescued

Indian Navy warship INS Teg on Wednesday, July 17 rescued nine crew members, including eight Indian nationals and one Sri Lankan, who went missing after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman.

The Indian Navy said in a post on X on Wednesday evening: "#IndianNavy's mission deployed warship #INSTeg, rendering SAR assistance for the capsized Oil Tanker MV #PrestigeFalcon, has rescued 9 (8 Indians & 1 Sri Lankan) personnel. The MV had capsized about 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah, #Oman on July 15 and efforts in coordination with Oman Authorities are in progress since July 16.

"The MV is reported to have had a total of 16 crew, including 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The #SearchAndRescue by Indian Omani assets is being undertaken in challenging weather conditions as the area is experiencing rough sea & strong winds. #IndiaNavy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also assisting in the search for survivors," it added.

The MT Falcon Prestige, a Comoros-flagged oil tanker, with 16 crew members had capsized near the port town of Duqn in Oman on Monday.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said in a post on X: "Embassy is coordinating SAR ops with Omani authorities and @indiannavy for MT Prestige Falcon, a Comoros flagged vessel that capsized off the coast of Oman on July 15. Nine crew including 8 Indians have been rescued today by INS Teg. Search for the remaining survivors continues."