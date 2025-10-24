Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey, the man behind some of India’s best ads, no more

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who gave Indian advertising its voice, passed away, on Thursday, October 23, at the age of 70. Widely regarded as the man who transformed the country’s advertising landscape, Pandey spent over four decades at Ogilvy India — an agency that became almost synonymous with his name and vision.

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s early brush with creativity came when he and his brother, filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, voiced radio jingles for household products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he tried his hand at cricket, tea tasting, and construction work. But advertising became his true calling, and his canvas for storytelling.

At 27, he entered an industry dominated by English-speaking elitism and turned it on its head. Through campaigns like Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s unforgettable films, and Hutch’s iconic pug ad, Pandey spoke to India in its own language.

His belief in ideas that “touch hearts, not just minds” shaped some of the country’s most loved campaigns. Piyush Pandey’s many iconic creations, including the Hutch pug campaign — with its simple message “wherever you go, our network follows” — became a cultural phenomenon. The ad, featuring a loyal little dog following a boy everywhere, captured India’s heart and redefined how brands connected emotionally with audiences.

In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon made history as the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a lifetime achievement honour for elevating Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Pandey also served as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004 and was honoured with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, becoming the first Indian ad professional to receive the national honour.

In 2014, he created the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” for Narendra Modi. The slogan went on to become the party's catchphrase, catapulting the party to victory.

Pandey stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023, taking on an advisory role.

His last rites will be performed in Mumbai.