Of 41 companies that donated to BJP, 18 bought electoral bonds worth Rs 2,010 crore

In February, Newslaundry and The News Minute reported on 30 companies that donated Rs 355 crore to the BJP after being subjected to central agency action. Three days ago, we found 11 more companies that fit into that ostensible pattern, donating Rs 62.3 crore to the party in power.

Eighteen of these have now featured on the list of electoral bond purchasers released by the Election Commission last night. These 18 bought bonds to the tune of nearly Rs 2,010.5 crore – five times the donations made through other methods by the 41 companies we reported on earlier.

Here are the details.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR

This Tamil Nadu-based lottery company is headed by self-proclaimed lottery king Santiago Martin, who has multiple criminal cases against him.

Newslaundry and The News Minute previously reported that after the Income Tax department searched its premises in May 2019, the company became the biggest donor to Prudent Electoral Trust – donating Rs 100 crore in 2020-21. Prudent received Rs 245.72 crore in 2020-21 from 19 companies, of which Rs 209 crore went to the BJP.

Now, based on the data that came out last night, we know that from October 21, 2020 to January 9, 2024, Future Gaming bought electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore, seemingly the top purchaser in India.

Editor's note: We have removed Yashoda hospital from the list as we await more clarity.