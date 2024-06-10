Odisha: Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian quits active politics

In a significant development in Odisha politics, former bureaucrat VK Pandian, the close aide of outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik, apologised to the workers of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and announced his withdrawal from active politics on Sunday, June 9.

Pandian, during the election campaign, had said that he would leave politics if Patnaik failed to become the CM for the sixth term.

"My intent of joining politics was only to assist Naveen Babu and now I have consciously decided to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone during this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in Biju Janata Dal's loss. I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar including all the workers for this," announced Pandian in a video message.

Pandian said that it has been a shortcoming on part of him for failing to effectively counter some of the political narratives against him at the right time. He also stated that his only intent was to assist his mentor, Naveen Patnaik, and had no desire to acquire any political post or power.

"For the last 12 years, I have tried to work from early in the morning till midnight, keeping Naveen babu and Odisha as my focus. Till today, the only property I have is what I inherited from my grandparents. Me or my immediate family have no other properties anywhere in the world. My property statement when I joined the Indian Administrative Service remains the same even today after 24 years," Pandian added.

The Tamil Nadu-born former Odisha cadre IAS officer, after working as the private secretary of Naveen Patnaik for 12 years, took voluntary retirement on October 23 last year. He entered active politics after formally joining the BJD on November 27.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had carried out an aggressive poll campaign that was mostly centred around the Tamil identity of VK Pandian.