Odisha Assembly disrupted as BJD protests 'curtailment' of Panchayati Raj powers

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy disruptions as opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members protested, accusing the state government of weakening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the state.

As Question Hour began on Tuesday, BJD members staged noisy protests near Speaker Surama Padhy’s podium, shouting slogans against the state government for "limiting" the powers of elected representatives at the grassroots level.

In spite of the din, Speaker Padhy allowed the Question Hour to continue, with Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik answering queries of the members.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs staged a silent protest inside the House, displaying placards that read “BJD-BJP are brothers”, accusing both parties of not allowing the Assembly to function smoothly.

The Speaker was seen repeatedly appealing to both BJD and Congress members to maintain discipline, but to no avail. The persistent pandemonium prompted Speaker Padhy to adjourn the House till 4 p.m., after it functioned for around 20 minutes.

Speaking to media persons, BJD leader Goutam Buddha Das stated that Mahatma Gandhi had strongly advocated for empowering the people in villages through the decentralisation of power for the development of the country.

He also added that, as per the recommendations of Mahatma Gandhi, the three-tier Panchayati Raj system was introduced through the 73rd Constitution Amendment Act. The senior BJD leaders said the amendment ensured decentralisation by delegating power to ward members, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members, Block Chairperson, Zilla Parishad members and the president, etc., at the grassroots level.

“However, since coming to power in the state, the BJP has been curtailing the powers of people’s representatives, thereby also curbing the rights of the people. This is nothing less than an attempt to murder democracy. The government is conspiring to transfer the power away from the people and place it in the hands of officials,” said Das.

He also asserted that the BJD on Tuesday held protests both inside the House and outside over the state government’s attempt to curb the powers of the People's representatives under the PRIs. The senior BJD leader warned that BJD will continue its protest till the state government revokes its decisions and restores the power earlier enjoyed by the Sarpanchs, block chairpersons and Zilla Parishad members.

The BJD workers and leaders from 314 blocks across the state are holding a protest on the issue on Tuesday.

The state cabinet, on September 10, approved the proposal of raising the financial power of Block Development Officers in Panchayat Samitis (blocks) and Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer in Zilla Parishad to pass bills up to Rs 10 lakh without further countersignature of elected representatives.

The Biju Janata Dal and Congress have criticised the government’s decision to vest greater financial powers in officers of the PRIs, charging that it would diminish the role of elected representatives on the ground.