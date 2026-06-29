Obsession unrated: 2026’s highest-grossing horror film to stream on Apple TV

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The unrated version of Obsession, the highest-grossing horror film of 2026, launches on Apple TV on Tuesday, June 30. Popular for its gripping storyline and intense emotional pull, the film’s OTT premiere in an unrated format is anticipated to attract both people who watched it in theatres, as well as others.

For horror fans, unrated releases typically mean more graphic violence, extended sequences, and a fuller narrative experience. The unrated cut includes material removed from the theatrical version. Six or seven hits trimmed a scene depicting an important character arc to avoid an NC-17 rating. The unrated version is believed to restore this content.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his childhood crush to love him, resulting in untoward consequences.

Made with a budget of only $750,000 (Rs 7.14 crore) to $1 million (Rs 9.50 crore), the film has already earned $334 million (₹3,151.95 crores) worldwide and about Rs 79 crore in India.

Obsession opened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025. The film was then released theatrically on May 15, 2026.

For Apple TV, the move is expected to renew interest, increase streaming activity, and give the film a second wave of attention. It also gives viewers a chance to revisit the title and compare the new, unrated version with the original one.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM