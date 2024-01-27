NWMI asks Union govt to reconsider Broadcasting Bill, says it threatens media freedom

The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) has expressed concerns to the Union government about the proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2023 and its potential for controlling and overregulating digital and broadcast media in a submission. In a press release detailing its submission to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NWMI emphasised that the Bill has the potential to significantly change the Indian media environment. It urged the government to hold off on implementing the Bill until after thorough discussions with all relevant parties.

Read the NWMI’s full statement here:

The Broadcasting Bill seeks to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995, with the stated objective of providing a comprehensive regulatory regime for all forms of broadcasting content from television to streaming platforms. In its letter to the Ministry, NWMI pointed out that the government bestows inordinate powers on itself through this Bill to control the country’s entertainment and news media.

This intent to control and over-regulate is not in the interests of a healthy, independent media or a thriving culture of entertainment. It goes against the very foundations of media freedom in mature democracies everywhere and will irreparably damage the free press, free speech and creative freedom in India, NWMI added.

Since this Bill could potentially drastically alter the media landscape in India, NWMI has exhorted the government to not, under any circumstances, proceed with it without exhaustive discussions among the key stake-holders involved. Considering its far-reaching implications, NWMI said the haste with which the Bill has been drafted and announced to the public, and the limited time provided for responses, is unacceptable.