Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana over social media post

Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, 30, was arrested by the Nuh police on Tuesday, September 12 for allegedly posting a fresh inflammatory video before the 'Shobha Yatra' in Nuh. The 'Shobha Yatra' was concluded in the ancient temples of the Pandava period at Shringaar temple in Nuh on August 28.

According to reports, the video for which Monu was booked was posted on August 26. A police constable mentioned in the complaint based on which the FIR was registered, that he came across a video on Facebook in which Monu purportedly made inflammatory remarks saying there would be a single but final strike, and that he was unbothered about the consequences.

Mamta Singh, ADGP (Law and Order), Haryana Police, told IANS that "Monu Manesar was arrested by the Nuh police on Tuesday after the latter's social media team found evidence against Manesar for posting a fresh video related to the 'Shobha Yatra' organised on August 28 in Nuh. A case under relevant sections of the IT Act was registered against him earlier in August".

It is being said that the Nuh police will seek police remand of Manesar for further questioning and thereafter, the Rajasthan Police will seek his custody from the court in two Muslim men's murder case.

Earlier on August 28, more than 50 people from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations were taken to different temples in Nuh, including Shiva temple in Nalhad, Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir temple and Shringaar temple in Punhana under heavy police security. All these people were taken to the temple in three police buses.