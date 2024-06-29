NTA announces new dates for UGC-NET, other exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Friday, June 28, announced fresh dates for the recently cancelled National Common Entrance Test (NCET), Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET), and UGC-NET June 2024 cycle examinations.

In a notification issued on June 28, the NTA announced that the NCET 2024 will be held on July 10; Joint CSIR-UGC NET on July 25-27; while the UGC-NET exam will be held between August 21 and September 4. The NTA notification suggested the candidates to visit its official website www.nta.ac.in for further information. It also said that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2024 will be held as per its actual schedule on July 6.