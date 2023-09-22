Now Kejriwal launches his personal WhatsApp channel

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the launch of his personal WhatsApp channel to connect with the people.

Delhi Government office said that last one was the Delhi CMO channel, whereas this is Arvind Kejriwal's personal channel which is far more important.

Kejriwal said that he was delighted to connect with the people through his channel.

"Today, after 75 years of independence, Aam Aadmi Party is the only political party in India that says vote for us because we will build world-class schools for your children, we will build mohalla clinics and hospitals to take care of your family members if they fall ill. Let us stay connected as we chart the journey of making India the no. 1 country in the world. Because India, that is Bharat, deserves nothing less," Kejriwal posted on his WhatsApp channel.