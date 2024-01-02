‘Now is the best time to be a youth in India’: PM Modi tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 1, said that now is the best time to be youngsters in the country, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last 10 years has laid the groundwork for them to reap benefits.

Speaking at the 38th Convocation ceremony of the Bharathidasan University in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, he said, “In the last few years, we have worked to match you in speed and scale so that we can help you benefit.” He further laid emphasis on the need for students to unlearn, reskill and upskill.

Addressing the graduating students, the PM said, “In the last 10 years the number of airports have doubled from 74 to nearly 150. Tamil Nadu has a vibrant coast line and so you should be happy to know that the total carbon handling capacity has doubled since 2014. The speed of road and highway construction has doubled in 10 years. Number of registered startups has gone up to 1 lakh every year while it was less than 100 in 2014.”