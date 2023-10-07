Nobel peace prize: Narges Mohammadi wins on behalf of thousands of Iranian women struggling for human rights

Prominent Iranian women’s rights advocate Narges Mohammadi has won the 2023 Nobel peace prize for her long fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Mohammadi is serving multiple prison sentences in Evin prison in Tehran on charges which include spreading propaganda against the state. She was named by the committee for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all”.

The award comes as women across Iran and around the world continue to protest the treatment of women in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police, for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women.

The committee said: “The motto adopted by the demonstrators – "Woman-Life–Freedom” – suitably expresses the dedication and work of Narges Mohammadi.“