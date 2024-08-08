‘No sabotage, we did all possible’: Ex-hockey captain Viren Rasquinha on Vinesh Phogat

A day after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreaking disqualification from the ongoing Olympics in Paris, after she failed to make the weight by a mere 100 grams, Viren Rasquinha, CEO of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), the NGO which has been sponsoring and supporting Phogat since 2018 has issued a statement clarifying the events that unfolded. In his statement, Rasquinha addressed the immense pressure Vinesh faced in trying to make the weight for the 50kg category, about her weight management and more.

OGQ has been in charge of providing Vinesh with her coach, nutritionist and physiotherapist.

Here is the full statement by Viren Rasquinha:

I am making this statement in my personal capacity.

As per the rules of UWW, Vinesh Phogat had to make weight on 2 days of her 50 kgs women's wrestling category at the Paris Olympics if she reached the final or was eligible for repechage. She made weight as per rules within 50 kgs on the morning of 6th August.

Generally, post the morning weigh in, wrestlers have a recovery meal to regain strength and your weight immediately bounces back by 2-3 kgs depending on your regular weight. Vinesh's regular weight is 55 kgs.

On 6th August evening after the semi-final, Vinesh weighed in at 52.7 kgs. Post the semi-final, she did not have any water or food and immediately started on the plan for losing weight for the next day's weigh in which was scheduled from 7.15am to 7.30am Paris time. She and team did everything possible steam, sauna, static cycling, running, gym etc. unfortunately she missed the weight by 100 gms.

Il try to answers a few questions that I am being asked continuously:

1. Why is Vinesh fighting in 50 kgs weight category when her normal weight is 55kgs?

Almost all wrestlers the world over fight in a weight category 3-4 kgs below their normal weight. Vinesh was wrestling in the 53 kgs weight category for the last 5-6 years. She had an ACL Surgery on 17th Aug 2023 and during the rehab period, Antim Panghal won the quota for India in the 53 kgs weight category. A country can only send one wrestler per Olympic category if they seal a quota. Post her return to play, Vinesh would have ideally liked to compete in the 53kg category itself, which was her regular weight category. Vinesh requested for transparency on trial dates. However, there was no clarity on the same. So, she decided to go in the 50kg category and won the quota in the Olympic qualifiers. As you all saw, her choice was right and she did so well in this weight beating the Olympic and World Champion Susaki of Japan and two other wrestlers to make it to the final.

2. Why give weight on 2 days?

This is as per UWW Rules. You have to weigh within your weight category on both days.

3. If Vinesh made the weight on day 1, what was the problem on day 2?

When Vinesh made weight on day 1, she had to have a planned recovery meal post weigh in to regain some strength. Her weight bounced to 52.7 due to rehydration (even with a very tiny

meal). This is also because weight loss is mainly by dehydration. So, the challenge was to now lose that 2.7 kgs until 7.15am the next morning (about 12 hours). Her semi-final final bout got over around 7pm Paris time.

4. Could Vinesh and the team have done anything more? Could they have planned weight management better?

The team did everything possible. You cannot practice this in advance as constant weight control for wrestlers puts their health at severe risk and hampers training which is better at an optimum weight as per medical advice. Vinesh and the team did everything possible to try and make weight on day 2. The doctor, nutritionist, coach, CMO, CDM and everyone was with her throughout the night. She did not sleep even for 1 minute all night. She pushed herself to the limits to make weight. Unfortunately, she just missed the mark.

5. Is there any possibility of sabotage?

Zero chance

6. Is there any possibility of appeal by IOA?

That is for IOA to take it up with higher authorities

7. Is there any possibility of legal remedy?

We are exploring those options but can't say as of now as I am not an expert on this.

8. Was it an option to not go for the weigh in and say that she was injured?

Not an option. A player cannot declare herself unfit or sick. This has to be certified by the tournament doctor. If the player misses the weigh in, then the player gets disqualified.

9. Could we have asked for more time since it was only a matter of 100 grams?

The CMO, CDM strongly requested the officials for this but no leeway was given in this regard.

10. Couldn't Vinesh have cut off her hair?

She did cut off her hair in the morning before the weigh in.