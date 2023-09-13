No one knows agenda of Parliament's special session, barring one man: Cong

With just five days to go for Parliament’s special session, the Congress on Wednesday targeted the government, saying that no one has any sense of agenda barring one man, and added that on every previous occasion, when special sessions or special sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Today is September 13th. The five-day Special Session of Parliament will commence five days from now and nobody -- barring One Man (ok, perhaps the Other One too) -- has any sense of the agenda.”

He said, “On every previous occasion, when the special sessions or special sittings were held, the list of business was known in advance."

He also cited the list of the special sessions and said that "on November 26, 2019 -- Special Sitting in Central Hall commemorating 70th anniversary of Constitution.

On June 30, 2017 -- Joint Special Session in Central Hall at midnight to roll out GST.

On 26 and 27 November, 2015 -- Special Sitting to commemorate Constitution Day.

On May 13, 2012 -- Special Sitting to commemorate 60th anniversary of first sittings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.