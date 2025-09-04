No more GST on life and health insurance premiums

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a significant development for policyholders, GST on individual health and life insurance premiums, which currently stands at 18%, has been reduced to nil in the 56th GST Council meeting, and will come into effect starting September 22.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the move will make insurance more affordable for the common man and help expand coverage across the country. Moving forward, all individual Unit-linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), family floater plans, and term plans will be exempt from GST.

With this change, all individual life insurance policies — including term life, ULIPs and endowment plans — as well as their reinsurance, will now fall under the nil GST category. The exemption also extends to all individual health insurance policies, including family floater and senior citizen plans, along with their reinsurance.

For example, if a policyholder pays Rs 100 as a premium towards buying an insurance policy, he or she actually ends up making a payment of Rs 118 (Rs 100+ Rs 18 GST). With the exemption, customers will now pay only the base premium quoted by insurers, with no additional GST. Industry experts say this could cut the effective cost of policies by around 15%, making them more accessible and boosting insurance penetration in the country.

In a landmark move, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Sitharaman, rationalised the indirect tax structure, cutting the current four slabs down to two -- scrapping the 12% and 28% rates, while retaining the 5% and 18% slabs. The changes in GST rates on services will be implemented from September 22.