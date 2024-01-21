No holiday in south Indian states for Ram temple inauguration, BJP raises demand

While several state governments in India have declared a holiday on Monday, January 22, on the occasion of the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, no such holiday has been declared in any of the five southern states. The Union government announced on January 18 that all central government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22, allowing employees to partake in the celebrations. However, despite the BJP in the five southern states pushing for a leave on January 22, no leave has been officially declared by the five state governments.

In Andhra Pradesh, BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari criticised the state government under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not declaring a holiday on January 22. She called for the state to recognize the importance of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple by granting a day off. Similarly, BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Telangana government to follow suit, emphasising the significance of the ceremony as a “holy and once-in-a-lifetime event for Hindu devotees.”