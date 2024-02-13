Nitish Kumar govt wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar won the vote of trust on Monday, February 12. The Nitish Kumar government got 129 votes in Bihar assembly while the opposition leaders walked out from the House. Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs -- Chetan Anand of Sheohar, Neelam Devi of Mokama and Prahlad Yadav -- voted in favour of Nitish Kumar government.

Deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari did not vote in the assembly as the Nitish Kumar already crossed the magic figure of 122. If the situation was tight, then he might have cast his vote in the favour of Nitish Kumar government. Hazari is a MLA of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U).

After winning the vote of trust, former industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain congratulated Nitish Kumar for the victory. “Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the double-engine government will work at a rapid pace in Bihar for the development. It is a new start for the new mission with new energy.”