Nitin Nabin elected as BJP National President

Nitin Nabin was elected the BJP National President during the organisational event (Sangathan Parv) on Tuesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi, becoming the youngest leader to hold the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin on his appointment.

Outgoing BJP national chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and National Returning Officer for BJP's 'Sangathan Parv' K. Laxman were present at the stage.

During this, K. Laxman announced Nitin Nabin as the new BJP National President and handed him the election certificate.

Several other senior leaders of the party, including all the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party's national executive committee, were also present at the headquarters during the Sangathan Parv.

The BJP on Monday declared Nitin Nabin as the sole candidate for the post of National President after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other contenders, paving the way for his unopposed election as the party's 12th national chief.

Nabin, the 45-year-old National Working President appointed on December 14 last year, has received overwhelming backing from the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing party President J.P. Nadda.

Senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers, and representatives from multiple states submitted support papers in Nabin's favour earlier on Monday, signalling strong organisational consensus.

As the sole candidate, Nabin was formally elected by the electoral college comprising members of the BJP's national council and state councils.

The process aligns with BJP rules, which require a candidate to be proposed by at least 20 electoral college members from a state and to have a minimum of 15 years of party membership.

Nabin's rise is seen as a strategic move to infuse youthful leadership into the party organisation while preserving continuity.