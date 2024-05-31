Nitin Gadkari’s tiff with Modi-Shah and the emergence of a new power centre in the BJP

To further tarnish Gadkari’s integrity, the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) was let loose on Gadkari before the 2024 election. They reported “highly inflated costs for building the Dwarka Expressway, as instead of Rs 18 crore, the ministry spent Rs 250 crore per km”.

Speaking electorally, Gadkari while speaking to a group of senior journalists in Beed confirmed that about 1.5 lakh voters from Gadkari’s electoral base have been miraculously disappeared from the voter lists. This means that Gadkari’s supporters won’t be able to vote for him. This can be pivotal moment for Gadkari’s electoral opponent. One wonders if there is some truth to Raut’s allegations. If this has happened, this reeks of animosity between the two camps.

But why doesn’t Gadkari rebel and create a VP Singh moment? Expose the internal corruption, show the country that the emperor has no clothes? Modi-Shah have a serious leverage against Gadkari. Reportedly, a seven-year-old dead girl was found in Nitin Gadkari’s son’s car. As per the police, Class III student had blood on her inner underwear, and meanwhile the family alleged rape and murder. In 2013, the court rejected Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) closure report for the second time in the death of Yogita Thakre, the 3rd class student. Although Gadkari said he has given his full cooperation and is ready to face any probe in the matter, yet this sword hangs over his son’s head and their public image.