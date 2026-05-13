NITI Aayog halts physical seminars, workshops; asks divisions to go virtual

NITI Aayog has directed all its divisions to cancel planned workshops, conferences and seminars with immediate effect, according to an internal communication issued by the government think tank on Tuesday, May 12.

The directive, issued by the office of the Joint Secretary (Administration), instructed programme directors and heads of divisions, including the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) and NILERD, to suspend all physical events that had already been scheduled.

The communication, titled “Cancellation of Workshops, Conferences, Seminars, etc.”, stated that workshops and conferences, particularly the “NITI for States” engagements, could instead be conducted virtually on the lines of the recently held Budget Webinar.

The “NITI for States” workshops have, in recent years, become an important platform for discussions between the Union government and states on governance, policy implementation and development strategies. The latest communication suggests that such interactions may continue in virtual mode instead of through physical meetings.

The order, signed by Joint Secretary (Administration) KS Rejimon, did not specify any reason for the sudden decision.

The development also comes amid another controversy triggered by a report published by The Tribune, which alleged that NITI Aayog had recommended a two-year halt on major construction and demolition works across the country due to escalating costs and supply chain disruptions linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

According to the report, the think tank had allegedly advised the Union government to pause major infrastructure and redevelopment projects, including the proposed demolition and reconstruction of ministerial complexes such as Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi.

The report further claimed that rising imports, increasing construction costs, shortages of raw materials and disruptions in fuel supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz had prompted suggestions for austerity measures, including suspension of energy-intensive construction activity.

It also alleged that demolition work at Nirman Bhavan had already been halted and that preparations related to Udyog Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan projects could also be put on hold.

However, NITI Aayog later rejected the claims in a social media statement, calling the reports false.

“This is regarding the news article headlined ‘NITI calls for two-year construction ban as West Asia crisis drains economy’ published in The Tribune on May 12, 2026. This is to clarify that no such recommendation in any form has been made by NITI Aayog calling for a construction ban,” the statement said.

The organisation further clarified that reconstruction plans concerning various government office buildings were being pursued by the respective ministries and that no recommendation had been made by NITI Aayog to defer the process.

The controversy comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public address on May 10, appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, revive work-from-home practices, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and limit non-essential purchases amid rising global energy prices linked to the conflict in West Asia.