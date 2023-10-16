Nithari killings: Accused Surendra Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted in multiple cases

The Allahabad High Court on Monday, October 16, acquitted the two prime accused in the infamous Nithari murder case. The court found accused Surinder Koli innocent in the 12 cases against him, while co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was found innocent in two cases against him.

With this, the death sentence awarded to Koli and Pandher stands cancelled.

The Nithari murder case, one of the most notorious criminal investigations in recent Indian history, involved the discovery of multiple human remains in and around Moninder Singh Pandher's residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in 2006.