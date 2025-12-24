Nine murders, 33 attacks on Indian journalists in 2025: Free Speech Collective

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Nearly 15,000 instances of free speech violations were recorded in India in 2025 with Gujarat topping the list with 108 violations. Gujarat was followed closely by Uttar Pradesh (83), Kerala (78), Assam (62) and Jammu and Kashmir (51). In southern India, Karnataka recorded nine instances of free speech violations, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7), Tamil Nadu (6) and Telangana (5).

The data recorded by the Free Speech Collective’s (FSC) tracker also notes that 11,385 instances of censorship and 208 mass censorship and criminal cases were registered in 2025. The murder of eight journalists and one social media influencer and the arrest of 117 citizens also took place this year. The censorship figures recorded by the tracker also include mass requests made by the Indian government to withhold over 8,000 accounts on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) in India in May and another 2,354 accounts in July.

Censorship and Twitter

FSC’s report also notes that the withheld X accounts could be higher in view of the social media platform’s request to the Karnataka High Court challenging the Sahyog portal. ‘X’ stated that they received 29,118 government requests to remove content between January and June 2025 and complied with 26,641 of them. X’s Global Government Affairs Team announced in May 2025 that they had to block over 8,000 accounts on X following complaints at the Sahyog Portal.