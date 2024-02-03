Nine employees of factory ablaze still missing in Himachal's Baddi

Nine employees of a perfume manufacturing factory have been missing after a massive ablaze broke out on Friday in Himachal Pradesh’s industrial hub Baddi, officials said on Saturday.

The fire in factory N.R. Aroma started around 1.30 p.m. on Friday and the work of extinguishing the fire is still going on in the factory located at Jhar Majri.

Thirty workers have been injured in the fire, as per official record and one of them died. A total of 85 employees were trapped.

The owner of the factory, Chander Shekhar, has been arrested. The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the disaster.

The police in a statement on Saturday said about 12 fire-tenders from Himachal, Haryana, Punjab and local industries were pressed into service to control the fire.

An FIR has been registered at the Police Station of Barotiwala under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, who visited the spot, announced the formation of the SIT to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. It will include the Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khazana Ram and the Station House Officer Sanjay Sharma.