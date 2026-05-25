NIA probe reveals Faridabad module’s plan for multiple bomb factories, high-intensity blasts

Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Faridabad terror module and the Red Fort blast case have revealed a larger plot for multiple bomb making factories and high-intensity blasts across India.

The Faridabad module mainly comprising of doctors, is one of the most sophisticated terror modules that the country has ever seen. Had this module not been busted and 2,900 kilograms of fertiliser meant for bomb making not been seized, then the country would have witnessed the unthinkable.

An official said that the busting of this module not only prevented multiple high intensity blasts, but it also put the brakes on the module’s plans to set up multiple bomb making laboratories in various parts of the country.

The members of this module were not planning on having a manufacturing unit in Faridabad alone. They had surveyed many other places and had plans on setting up several more manufacturing units across the country.

After the Faridabad bomb making factory, their next plan was to set up one in Lucknow.

Another official said that the Faridabad unit was meant to concentrate on Delhi and the neighbouring areas.

The ones in Lucknow and other places in the state were aimed at carrying out big blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Investigation Agency in its chargesheet says that Dr. Muzammil, the main player in the Faridabad module had identified several chemical shops in Uttar Pradesh. He then told another co-accused Dr. Shaheen Saeed about this shop and she wrote down the names by hand.

They, then got in touch with a local contact, who was tasked with reaching out to these chemical shops.

The materials that they were planning on sourcing were meant to prepare the highly volatile TATP, which is referred to as 'Mother of Satan'.

The local contact was asked to get in touch with these chemical shops and find out if the raw material to prepare the TATP could be supplied in very large quantities.

The one thing common in both these operations was the use of TATP to carry out blasts.

However, what is important is that the plan was so big that they wanted the material in very large quantities.

An official explained that the idea was not to strike once and then lie low. The plan was repeated high intensity blasts at multiple locations.

The blasts were not being planned in just one shot. Like the Indian Mujahideen, the idea was the surprise element and to strike at frequent intervals.

The Indian Mujahideen, too, followed the same pattern. They would carry out a major blast and then lie low for a couple of weeks before returning to carry out the next attack.

The Faridabad module was working on similar lines, the official said.

To execute their Uttar Pradesh plan, the members of the module had prepared a blueprint. Dr. Muzammil would visit Lucknow often and then carry out a reconnaissance by foot at several locations. There was no wind of what he was up to considering his profession, another official said.

He had surveyed the Lok Bhawan, Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, the Civil Secretariat and Bapu Bhawan, officials said.

This module, apart from striking at top locations which houses government buildings, also planned on striking at crowded places.

The module members had even visited Lal Bagh and Aminabad and the agencies believe that these locations could have been potential targets.

The NIA says that these operations were carried out between August 25 and 30 last year. During this period they visited several places apart from also planning the logistics, the NIA learnt.

The Faridabad module which owed allegiance to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) was eventually busted in October 2025.