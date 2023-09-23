NIA confiscates properties of SFJ chief Pannu in Amritsar, Chandigarh

In a massive action against the banned terror organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated two properties of Pannu.

"We have confiscated two properties of Pannu in Punjab's Amritsar and Chandigarh," an NIA official told IANS.

The official said that the agency has confiscated properties of Pannu which include 46 Kanal of agricultural property in the ancestral village Khankot, located on the outskirts of Amritsar district.

The official also said that it has also confiscated his residential property in Sector 15 area of Chandigarh.

The agency sleuths also put the hoarding outside the property of Pannu informing him about the anti-terror probe agency's action.