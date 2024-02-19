Rs 13 crore spent on ration bags with PM Modi’s image in just one state

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Union Government has accelerated efforts to promote ‘brand Narendra Modi’ and the latest one in the campaign is printing the Prime Minister’s photograph on foodgrain sacks distributed through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY). But the question is, at what cost does this brand promotion happen?

In a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by activist Ajay Bose, seeking information regarding tenders floated by the Jaipur regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), it was found that orders have been placed for synthetic bags with the PM’s image, at a cost of Rs 13.29 crores. These bags will be used in Rajasthan, it is unclear how much has been spent for bags in other states.

As per the response from the FCI, orders have been placed for 1.07 crore bags, with each costing Rs 12.375 each. It also says that the contracts in Rajasthan have been handed over to companies such as Salasar Technotex Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan Flexible Packaging Ltd and Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd.