‘Newspaper cannot be stopped’: SC grants interim relief to media outlet

In an interim relief to the Punjab Kesari newspaper group, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government not to take any coercive steps against its publication and ordered that the printing press be allowed to function uninterruptedly.

Even as the Punjab and Haryana High Court is yet to pronounce its verdict on the matter, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant granted interim relief after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi made an urgent oral mentioning on behalf of the newspaper management.

Rohatgi claimed that soon after Punjab Kesari published articles questioning the state government, a series of coercive actions were initiated against the media group, including disconnection of electricity, notices by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, closure of the printing press, sealing of hotels run by the group, and registration of FIRs.

“All this happened in a matter of two days because we published articles that were not favourable to the dispensation in Punjab,” the senior counsel submitted, asserting that the printing press, which has been operating for nearly two decades, was ordered to be shut immediately over alleged pollution violations.

“Newspaper cannot be stopped,” the CJI Kant-led observed, directing that the printing press be allowed to operate. However, it clarified that with respect to other commercial establishments of the group, including hotels, the status quo would be maintained for the time being.

The Supreme Court ordered that, “without prejudice to the rights of both sides, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the printing press of Punjab Kesari newspaper shall continue to function uninterruptedly,” adding that the interim arrangement would remain in force for one week after the pronouncement of the verdict by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shadan Farasat contended that all actions were taken strictly in accordance with law and that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already reserved its judgment on similar petitions filed by the newspaper group.

AAG Farasat added that only one unit had been ordered to be closed and not the entire newspaper. “Don’t close the newspaper part. Hotels or other commercial establishments, one can understand, can be closed for a few days. But allow the newspaper,” the CJI Kant-led Bench said.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had reserved its decision on petitions filed by the media group challenging the closure of its printing press and hotel, but had declined to grant interim relief, prompting the management to approach the Supreme Court.

The Punjab Kesari group has alleged that the closure orders were passed on the very date of inspection, without awaiting test reports or granting any opportunity of hearing.