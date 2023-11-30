NMC faces criticism for using ‘Bharat’ and changed logo with Hindu deity

A color image of the Hindu deity Dhanwanthari has become the official logo of India’s National Medical Commission (NMC). The new logo also refers to the organisation as the ‘National Medical Commission - Bharat’ with no mention of the term ‘India’, once again triggering speculations about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government’s alleged plans to remove the word ‘India’ from the Constitution in the upcoming special session of Parliament. The new logo is already being used in the official website of the NMC, and seems to have been introduced clandestinely.

Dhanwanthari is believed to be the physician of all devas in Hinduism. In the NMC logo, the deity — made to be very short in size — has been placed in the middle of a circle, which features three figurines of saffron, white, and green colours holding hands.

Ever since the ‘revamped’ logo came to public notice, the NMC has been facing criticism from various quarters including the medical fraternity. In an official statement, the Kerala chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) called the NMC’s move “entirely objectionable.” “It is dangerous for an organisation that is supposed to function secularly, with a scientific temper, to use religious symbols on its logo. This decision is unacceptable to the modern scientific community, and the IMA demands that it be immediately withdrawn. The Union Health Ministry should take the initiative and direct the Commission to withdraw the logo,” said the statement, signed by IMA Kerala unit president Dr Joseph Benaven and secretary Dr K Sasidharan.