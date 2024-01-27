Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges for 23 states, UTs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, January 27 released the list of State in-charges and co-incharges for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The national vice president and spokesperson of BJP, Baijayant Jay Panda, has been nominated to take charge of Uttar Pradesh. The appointments have been made by BJP president J P Nadda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

For the state of Karnataka, BJP has entrusted the responsibility to Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Radha Mohan Das Agarwal. In Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon, BJP's National Secretary, has been named as the incharge. Sudhakar Reddy has been named co-incharge of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar has been assigned the responsibility of overseeing the party's campaign in Kerala.

Apart from that, BJP National general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the election in-charge for Bihar, while BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash will be the co-in-charge. Nirmal Kumar Surana has been appointed as in-charge of Puducherry.