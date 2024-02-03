LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, February 3, announced that veteran BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. Stating that Advani’s contribution to India’s development was monumental, PM Modi said that he is also the most respected statesman of our times.

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," PM Modi said on X, formerly Twitter.

“His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM Modi added.

Advani served as Deputy Prime Minister during the tenure of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and has also been a member of both the houses of the parliament between 1970 and 2019.