Newslaundry investigation: How a stone-laden truck in Delhi Police custody was at the protest site

The crash

The FIR records the time of the crash as 4.15 am on July 16. Truck HR63 E 6865, driven rashly and negligently, hit a Maruti Eeco, HR43 D 9778, at the Firoz Shah Road–Kasturba Gandhi Marg crossing in Lutyens’ Delhi. Seven people in the van were injured. Both vehicles were taken to the Parliament Street police station.

The truck was last registered to Keshav Kumar Sahni, who claimed it had been at the station since the crash. “This is a dumper truck that was carrying bricks and stones for construction work,” he said. “However, we sold this dumper about two months ago. I have the agreement.”

Charan Singh, a relative of the van’s current owner, deposited the damaged vehicle at the station. “When the accident happened, seven people were sitting in the vehicle. Everyone was injured,” he said. “It was a truck loaded with bricks and stones that hit our vehicle.”

Three versions from one station

An officer at Parliament Street, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “This truck was parked right outside Parliament Street, directly opposite where the van is standing now. But as soon as the video of the truck went viral on the morning of July 20, we took the truck to the Bhalswa area, emptied it, and brought it back and parked it here again.”

Mohit Bhati, the investigating officer, said the truck was initially shifted because protests were on and the station was short of space. Asked how it reached the Youth Congress office, he said: “We had seized the vehicle, and since then it has been in the possession of the malkhana department. I cannot tell you anything beyond this.”

The FIR records the time of the crash as 4.15 am on July 16. Truck HR63 E 6865, driven rashly and negligently, hit a Maruti Eeco, HR43 D 9778, at the Firoz Shah Road–Kasturba Gandhi Marg crossing in Lutyens’ Delhi. Seven people in the van were injured. Both vehicles were taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Sansad Marg SHO Neeraj Kumar contradicted both. The truck was emptied on July 19, he said – a day before the protest – and the videos in circulation are old footage. Asked how a seized vehicle ended up outside a party office, he said it made no difference where the police chose to park it.

Both timelines cannot hold. Either the truck was emptied on July 19, in which case it should not have been standing full of stones at Jantar Mantar the next morning, or it was emptied on July 20 because a video had gone viral.

Four days on Raisina Road?

On July 25, Indian Youth Congress workers released a video showing the same truck outside their office at 5, Raisina Road. It was towed at about noon that day, after repeated complaints and an argument with the police.

“That truck was standing outside our office for the last four days,” said IYC Delhi president Akshay Lakra. “We complained about it several times, and only then, after three days, was it removed.” Lakra claimed the police had parked it there and the police had removed it, and asked how a truck entered a zone barred to trucks and stood unclaimed for three days.