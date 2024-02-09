JNU students burn effigy of ‘Kerala Story’ director for hate speech in ‘Bastar’ teaser

The United Students of India (USI), a joint political platform of sixteen students’ organisations, issued an official condemnation statement against the film’s teaser, alleging that the film was “part of an ongoing fascist project to tarnish not only the Indian left, but to also undermine the rule of law and the tenets of the Constitution of India.” The statement said that while the association strongly believed and stood for the freedom of speech of every artist, it also understood that such calls for murder and attack on prestigious institutions are “part of political propaganda.”

“The country has borne witness over the past few years how elements of the media and culture industry, especially under the RSS-BJP government, have engaged in widespread propaganda against progressive and democratic movements across India that have held the state to account, and have struggled to attain the ideals enshrined in the constitution of liberty, fraternity, and equality. It is thus that the student movement in India’s premier institutes such as the Jawaharlal Nehru University and elsewhere are branded as traitors during their struggle against the commodification of education, how farmers who were forced into the streets of the national capital against the Union Government's draconian farm-laws were called Khalistani separatists, and how civil society activists and academics working to ensure social justice are tagged as anti-national and thrown behind bars for years on end without trial,” the statement read.

The USI added that the turn of events was not surprising, “given that we currently have a Union Minister who is on record having called for the gunning down of those his party deems traitors, amongst other such similarly accomplished leaders from the ruling party.” The association also appealed to the student community to stand united against this propaganda film and uphold secular values.

Student organisations including the All India Students Association (AISA), All India Students’ Bloc (AISB), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Student Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Democratic Students Federation (DSF), Dravidian Students' Federation, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), Progressive students Union (PSU), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, SFI, and the Tribal Students Union (TSU) are part of the USI.