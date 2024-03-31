INDIA bloc to hold ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan: Details

Sunita Kejriwal, Kejriwal’s wife, will join the rally and read the Delhi Chief Minister’s message which was sent by him from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody. Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the ED on January 31, will take part in the rally.

Delhi Police have ramped up security measures in view of the rally, such as screening at every gate and deployment of paramilitary forces in and around the venue. The police have specified certain guidelines for the demonstration, emphasising compliance with rules such as no marching, no tractors, and no carrying of firearms in central Delhi.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made so that the general public does not face any inconvenience due to the rally,” said a senior police officer. The traffic police have issued an advisory regarding diverted routes in view of the event from 9 am to 3 pm.

Hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against "coercive action" by the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the agency in connection with liquor policy case on March 21. This is the same case in which leaders of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party – Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, were also arrested.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that the rally does not belong to a party, but to the people of Delhi. "Common people of Delhi have gathered today in protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest," she added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed the media on Saturday, March 30, and said that the rally was to protect the constitution, and was not person-specific. "This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA bloc will be taking part in the rally," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)