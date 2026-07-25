Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, says it’s to stop anti-national forces from 'taking advantage’

Speaking about the NEET-UG paper leak, he said, "My resolve was that we would not allow the future of any meritorious student to be ruined due to the examination mafia, nor would we allow injustice to any student.... From day one, I took responsibility for this and neve turned away from this situation." He said that "people holding responsible positions tried to create obstacles to mislead many students."

Ladakh-based educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk undertook a 20-day hunger strike at the same venue, calling for education reforms. On 18 July, Delhi Police intervened and shifted Wangchuk to a hospital, where he continued his fast.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, unleashed violence on the protestors, using tear gas and lathis to disperse the crowd. Internet shutdowns were also put in place across the national capital, making communication and coordination difficult for the protesting groups.

Following that, the protest caught on across the country, with thousands coming to the streets demanding accountability from the Modi government.

The demonstrations sought action on repeated paper leak incidents and examination irregularities, including NEET, which have undermined public confidence in the country's testing system. The CJP also sought institutional reforms, greater transparency in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and accountability from senior officials.

The controversy intensified after allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations prompted nationwide protests and legal challenges. Opposition parties also criticised the Union over its handling of the issue, while the government has maintained that several corrective measures have been initiated, including investigations by central agencies and reforms aimed at strengthening examination security.

The Education Ministry has previously defended its response, stating that strict action has been initiated wherever irregularities have been established and that steps are being taken to improve the integrity of the examination process.

Dharmendra Pradhan, 56, has served as Union Education Minister since July 2021, having previously held the petroleum and natural gas portfolio and the skill development ministry. A BJP leader from Odisha and a former ABVP student activist, he was re-appointed to the education portfolio in June 2024, when the current Modi government took office.