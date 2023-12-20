NewsClick’s bank accounts frozen, news portal says no notice given

The bank accounts of NewsClick have been frozen as a result of the action taken by the Income Tax (I-T) department, the media organisation said in a statement on Tuesday, December 19. “As of the evening of December 18, NewsClick has been unable to make any bank payments,” it said. NewsClick also said that the organisation was given no prior intimation regarding the freezing of the accounts.

The statement said that the action “appears to be a continuation of the administrative-legal siege of the news portal which began with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in February 2021, followed by an I-T department survey in September 2021, and the October 3, 2023 crackdown by the Delhi Police Special Cell.”

Following the October 3 raids carried out by the Delhi police at the houses and offices of NewsClick employees and those associated with the organisation, NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and administrative officer Amit Chakraborty were arrested. The two have since remained in jail .

Regarding the lack of prior notice on the freezing of its bank accounts, NewsClick said, “The staff discovered it by chance while trying to make routine payments [on Monday evening]. As a result of this high-handed action, salaries of all employees — journalists, videographers, and administrative and support staff — and consultants and contributors cannot be paid, including for the 19 days of December they have already worked.”