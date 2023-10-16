NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head move SC challenging arrest under UAPA

NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty have moved the Supreme Court challenging their arrest by Delhi Police under the provisions of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). On Monday, October 16, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed for hearing after he has perused case papers.

An out-of-turn mention was made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the NewsClick officials and sought directions for urgent listing of their plea. On October 13, a bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court had dismissed their plea challenging arrest and seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.

The High Court had said that it is not inclined to pass any favourable orders considering the seriousness of offences alleged against the NewsClick officials.