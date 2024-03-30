NewsClick case: Delhi Police to file over 9,000 page charge sheet on Saturday

The charge sheet alleges that Purkayastha accepted funds to undermine the stability of the nation by fabricating narratives and attempting to disrupt the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although the specific IPC sections are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that the charge sheet will invoke provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police on August 17 last year, substantial sums of money were clandestinely transferred from China through a convoluted route. This money was then utilised to disseminate paid news articles deliberately criticising India's domestic policies and developmental initiatives while endorsing, advocating, and defending policies and initiatives of the Chinese government.

The allegations against NewsClick are they received approximately Rs 38 crore in funding from abroad, sources said. The Delhi Police initiated this case based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following its investigation last year. The police FIR alleges that American billionaire Neville Roy Singham was continuously funding NewsClick.