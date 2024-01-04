Ayodhya to be under AI surveillance for Ram temple inauguration

For the first time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) surveillance will be introduced for the security of the Ram temple, where pilgrim footfalls are expected to increase sizeably after the January 22 inauguration. “The pilot project of AI surveillance is likely to be launched for Ayodhya. After some time, if found feasible, it could be made an integral part of the security and surveillance drill,” a senior police official said.

Besides AI surveillance, 11,000 state police and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for Ram temple inauguration. “The threat perception of Ram temple is high that we need to keep a tight vigil on all movements in Ayodhya,” the official said.

“The AI surveillance could help in detecting frequent visitors or any common trend followed by a group of people, or any other suspicious trend spotted within the temple premises. A security alert would be raised automatically, and security agencies would be able to follow-up,” the official said.