Newly announced recruitment panel of primary teachers challenged in Calcutta HC

The 2022 panel for recruitment of primary teachers in state-run schools which was announced by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday, has been challenged in Calcutta High Court.

A group of 10 candidates have challenged the panel of 9,533 candidates announced on Wednesday in Calcutta High Court. The petition has been admitted by Justice Mantha and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on Friday.

Recently, all cases related to the education sector have been transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Ganguly to that of Justice Mantha.

In September 2022, WBBPE gave the notification for appointing a total of 11,758 primary teachers in the state-run school. In the notification, it was said that candidates with both Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) will be eligible for the posts.

However, SC then passed an order that the candidates with B.Ed degrees should not be considered for the posts of primary teachers.

The ten applicants who have filed the petition have both B.Ed and D.El.Ed certifications. However, since their scores in B.Ed. Examinations were higher than that in the D.El.Ed examination, they filled up the form mentioning their scores in the B.Ed examination.

However, it has now become a reason for their names not appearing in the panel because of the apex court. These candidates have demanded that since they also have the D.El.Ed certification, their names should be included in the panel.