New criminal law Bill omits Section 377: How this impacts men and trans persons

Another aspect of the problem is the patriarchal moral projection that while the rape of a woman is seen as an affront to her family and clan, rape of any other person is reduced to their body and therefore not treated with as much severity. Aravind pointed out that the law on rape itself is fairly neutral in its description of sexual violence. “Stepping away from a heterosexual view of sexual violence, the law uses words like “orifice” and not specific genitals in order to widen the ambit of the offence, provided it is committed against a woman. The social perspective on sexual violence is what remains problematic. We need to view it as a violation of a person’s bodily integrity. The person – any person who faces sexual violence irrespective of gender and sexual identity – must be at the centre of this. The question is, how do you change social morality in a patriarchal society,” Aravind said.

Vrinda noted that when we look at the BNS omitting Section 377, it is clear that violations of the bodies of men and transgender persons are not even considered as a crime that must be treated with severity. “At least that is the message the state is giving out,” she said.

She also pointed out that there is documented evidence that men of different sexual orientations and gender identities are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence at the hands of law enforcement agencies and the general society. “Given the deeply embedded prejudice against sexual minorities, it is not just enough that the law is modified. There has to be sensitisation, and accountability on the part of the police in how they implement the law. So the duty of the state is not just to introduce protection in the statute, but also to ensure that it is accessible to those who require remedies,” she said.

It is also to be noted that both in the Navtej Singh Johar judgement of 2018 which decriminalised consensual sex between adults of all genders and orientations and the recently passed judgement in the marriage equality petitions, the Supreme Court underlined that sexual minorities are a vulnerable group who require legal, social, and systemic protections. All the judges reiterated that the government must take measures to address this. In this context, the Union’s omission of Section 377 in the new Bill also indicates plain irreverence or even a lack of state will to do anything for the welfare of men and transgender individuals who face violence.